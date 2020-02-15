Masaka Municipality Bans Roadside Car Washing Bays

In short
Emmanuel Gakyalo, the Masaka Municipality Deputy Town Clerk explains that the decision is meant to curtail the rising number of washing bays operating in ungazetted areas with some being put so close to roads leading to their destruction before their lifespan is due.
Masaka Municipality Bans Roadside Car Washing Bays15 Feb 2020, 16:04 Comments 128 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Health Environment Interview
Dirty Water collected into pothole on roads of Masaka Municipality which the authorities is a result of illegal waship bays
In short
Tagged with: Emmanuel Gakyalo Masaka Deputy Town Clerk Masaka Municipal council bans illegal washing bays illegal washing bays
Mentioned: Masaka Municipal Council
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.