Masaka Municipality Bans Roadside Car Washing Bays

15 Feb 2020, 16:04 Comments 128 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Health Environment Interview
Dirty Water collected into pothole on roads of Masaka Municipality which the authorities is a result of illegal waship bays

Emmanuel Gakyalo, the Masaka Municipality Deputy Town Clerk explains that the decision is meant to curtail the rising number of washing bays operating in ungazetted areas with some being put so close to roads leading to their destruction before their lifespan is due.

 

Mentioned: Masaka Municipal Council

