Masaka Municipality On the Spot Over Poor Road Works

The 2019 Auditor General’s report which was released recently, faulted Masaka Municipality leadership for failure to provide proper accountability for funds allocated to them by central government under the Uganda Road Fund scheme, that caters for periodic maintenance of community access roads.
Herman Ssentongo, the Masaka RDC says they are going to thoroughly study the Auditor General's Report and hold officials accountable
