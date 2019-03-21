Masaka Municipality Poisons Stray Dogs

In short
Ssenabulya says that the move to poison all roaming dogs in the municipality follows public outcry over increasing number of stray dogs that are killing people’s animals and those attacking school going children.
Masaka Municipality Poisons Stray Dogs21 Mar 2019, 19:06 Comments 136 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Local government Misc Updates
