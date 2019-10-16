Masaka Municipality Seeks to Use Road Funds to Maintain Streetlights

In short
The Municipality is struggling to maintain the street lights over high power bills. According to the municipal authorities, at least 250 million Shillings is required every year to keep the streetlights on.
Masaka Municipality Seeks to Use Road Funds to Maintain Streetlights16 Oct 2019, 12:43 Comments 70 Views Masaka, Uganda Security Local government Updates
Masaka Municipality Mayor Godfrey Kayemba, making his submission before Engineer Michael Odongo the Executive Director of Uganda Road Fund.
In short
Tagged with: Divert Road Funds to Street lighting Masaka municipal Council godfrey kayemba masaka mayor
Mentioned: Masaka Municipal Council Uganda Road Funds
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.