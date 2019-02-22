Masaka Municipality to Review Billboard Rates

In short
Paul Omoka, the Masaka Municipal town clerk, says that a reserve pricing committee has been instituted to establish the number of billboards in the town, re-access them and develop new pricing guidelines.
Masaka Municipality to Review Billboard Rates22 Feb 2019, 07:49 Comments 75 Views Masaka, Uganda Business and finance Local government Analysis
One of the advertising corners in Masaka town, the Municipality is considering increments in tax levies in billboards .jpg
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.