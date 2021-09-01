Masaka Murder Suspects Complain of Torture in Detention Centres

In short
The two groups of suspects who were on Wednesday afternoon aligned before the Masaka Grade One and Chief Magistrate courts accused security operatives of torturing them to accept the offences preferred against them.
Masaka Murder Suspects Complain of Torture in Detention Centres1 Sep 2021, 17:59 Comments 237 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Crime Court Updates
Six of the Fifteen suspects who appeared in Masaka Chief Magistrates Court in relation to recent spate of Murders in Masaka sub region, they however complain of torture by the military
