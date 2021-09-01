Alex Otto
Masaka Murders: Buganda MPs Want Former Security Personnel Profiled Top story

1 Sep 2021, 13:03 Comments 150 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Some of the Buganda MPs

Greater Masaka comprises Bukomansibi, Lwengo and Masaka districts. In his report to parliament on Tuesday, the Internal Affairs Minister, Gen David Muhoozi, said there is heightened security in the region, which has led to the arrest of 11 suspects in connection to the attacks.

 

