Masaka Murders: Crime Preventers Misleads Police Investigations, Charged

On August 28, the suspect is said to have called Assistant Commissioner of Police-ACP Paul Nkore, the Greater Masaka Regional Police Commander purporting to volunteer intelligence leading to the assailants. To prove his claims, Muwonge aided police in the arrest of Peter Ocheng and Francis Kayemba, who later confessed to being part of the criminal gang that was executing murders in the area.

 

