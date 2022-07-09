In short
In today’s Eid Al-Aduha prayers at the Masaka main mosque, the Muslim clerics led by Sheikh Sulait Ssentongo, the deputy Supreme District Kadhi for the greater Masaka district have complained about the protracted failure of the government to release the report, blaming the failure for the persistent misunderstandings within the Muslim community of Uganda.
Masaka Muslim Clerics Renew Demands for Release of Professor Kabwegyere Report
The Muslims Faithful that showed up for Eid Prayers at grounds of Masaka Central Mosque, on Saturday
