Ezekiel Ssekweyama
18:04

Masaka Muslim Leaders Entangled in Fresh Power Struggle

29 Jun 2019, 18:00 Comments 130 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Religion Misc Interview
The Embatled Masaka district Kadhi, Shiekh Burahane Bagunduuse who is facing censor from office

In short
The wrangles climaxed this month when a section of leaders in the Muslim district comprising Masaka and Kalungu drafted a petition seeking to censure Sheikh Burahane Bagunduuse from office Masaka district Kadhi. They accused him of incompetence.

 

