In Masaka Municipality, Sheikh Twaha Bugembe, the Muslim County leader expressed concern over the current incidents of murder, kidnaps and insecurity. He observed that although the state has the obligation to protect Ugandans and their property, citizens too have a responsibility to exercise vigilance in order to avert crime.
Muslim Faithful's Pray for Peace, Safety 15 Jun 2018
District Khadi Arua Sheik Abdullahi Juma Vuni addressing Muslems at Arua Primary school grounds on Idi El Fitir Day Login to license this image from 1$.
