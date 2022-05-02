Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Masaka Muslims Protest Non-Religious Speeches, Heckle RDC

2 May 2022, 14:26 Comments 204 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Lifestyle Updates
Muslims performing Eid-Al-Fitr prayers at Masaka Central Mosque, they heckled the RDC in protests of unreligious speeches

In short
The situation became chaotic when dozens of Muslim faithful rose up and protested the speech by Masaka Resident District Commissioner Teopista Ssekungo.

 

