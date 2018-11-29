Masaka NRM Chairperson Against Museveni 2021 Candidature Resolution

Peter Ssenkungu, the Masaka district NRM chairperson speaking to some of the Party Members Recently

In short

Early this month, a section of NRM leaders led by Retired Captain Mulindwa Birimumaaso, the party chairperson for Lwengo district and Kizito Nsubuga, chairperson for greater Masaka Veterans Association, held a public rally at Masaka Liberation Square to declare support for Museveni in the next elections.