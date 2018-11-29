Ezekiel Ssekweyama
20:16

Masaka NRM Chairperson Against Museveni 2021 Candidature Resolution

29 Nov 2018, 20:16 Comments 85 Views Masaka, Uganda Politics Interview
Peter Ssenkungu, the Masaka district NRM chairperson speaking to some of the Party Members Recently Ezekiel Ssekweyama

Peter Ssenkungu, the Masaka district NRM chairperson speaking to some of the Party Members Recently

In short
Early this month, a section of NRM leaders led by Retired Captain Mulindwa Birimumaaso, the party chairperson for Lwengo district and Kizito Nsubuga, chairperson for greater Masaka Veterans Association, held a public rally at Masaka Liberation Square to declare support for Museveni in the next elections.

 

Tagged with: masaka nrm leaders clash on 2021 presidential candidate president yoweri museveni sole candidate for president and party chairperson seats 2021 general elections peter ssenkungu nrm boss accused motion movers of rushing senseless pronouncement
Mentioned: national resistance movement-nrm nrm central executive committee

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.