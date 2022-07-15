Masaka NRM Registrars Handpick Women Council Leaders After Poor Turn-up

In short
In many villages in both Masaka City and the district, the registrars who were deployed to conduct elections for party women council office bearers waited for voters in vain. In a desperate move to fill the available leadership positions, they resorted to picking persons of their choice.
Masaka NRM Registrars Handpick Women Council Leaders After Poor Turn-up15 Jul 2022, 07:33 Comments 162 Views Masaka, Uganda Polls Politics Interview
