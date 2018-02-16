Ezekiel Sekweyama
16:41

Masaka Pork Abattoir Project Takes Shape

16 Feb 2018, 16:27 Comments 178 Views Masaka, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
Masaka RDC Joe Walusimbi breaking ground for the abattoir Ezekiel Sekweyama

Masaka RDC Joe Walusimbi breaking ground for the abattoir Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Joe Walusimbi, the Masaka Resident District Commissioner says the project is going to help Masaka organize pig farmers and the pork business that has for years been in a mess. He adds that the project is going to be the epicenter for value addition on pork produced in the entire sub-region.

 

Tagged with: pork slaughterhouse pork sellers swine fever pork abattoir

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.