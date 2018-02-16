In short
Joe Walusimbi, the Masaka Resident District Commissioner says the project is going to help Masaka organize pig farmers and the pork business that has for years been in a mess. He adds that the project is going to be the epicenter for value addition on pork produced in the entire sub-region.
Masaka Pork Abattoir Project Takes Shape
16 Feb 2018
Masaka RDC Joe Walusimbi breaking ground for the abattoir Login to license this image from 1$.
