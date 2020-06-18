Masaka PWD Groups Find Solace in Making Face Shields

In short
The plastic shields, according to medics, protect eyes, nose and the mouth from potentially deadly droplets through which the infection is transmitted. They are a crucial outfit at a time when the government is recommending wearing face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Masaka PWD Groups Find Solace in Making Face Shields18 Jun 2020, 15:45 Comments 80 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Environment Science and technology Feature
Bernard Mukalazi and Maria Regina Nabisubi, some of the people involved in Making of the Face Shields they are putting on
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.