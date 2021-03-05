Davis Buyondo
Masaka Region Registers No COVID-19 Case in Six Days

5 Mar 2021 Masaka, Uganda
Masaka Regional Referral Hospital

In short
Dr Nathan Onyach, the Director of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, explains that unlike the past weeks and months when the COVID treatment facility was admitting patients almost on a daily basis, the have not received any cases for close to a week. He adds that with zero suspects and no confirmed cases, medics at the facility got a sigh of relief and are optimistic that this could be the beginning of a milestone.

 

