Masaka Residents Demand Update on Investigations into Killings

14 Oct 2021, 18:24 Comments 173 Views Lwengo, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Interview
Jimmy Ssemanda, Victim of Masaka Attacks showing us the healing wounds he sustained. Him and other victims blame Security for not giving them updates about the pursuit for the killers

In short
Although the situation was eventually contained by joint efforts of security agencies; the residents are blaming them for not giving affected communities updates on the pursuit of the killers.

 

