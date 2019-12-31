Mwesigwa Alon
Masaka Residents Paid Highest for Goods and Services in 2019

Charcoal is one of the products that had its prices increase. Photo by ACFODE

In short
Aliziki Kaudha Lubega, the director macro-economic statistics at Uganda Bureau of Statistics, told reporters on Tuesday that prices of goods and services increased by 6.8% in Masaka for the year to December 2019, higher than any other region.

 

