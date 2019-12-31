Masaka Residents Paid Highest for Goods and Services in 2019

In short
Aliziki Kaudha Lubega, the director macro-economic statistics at Uganda Bureau of Statistics, told reporters on Tuesday that prices of goods and services increased by 6.8% in Masaka for the year to December 2019, higher than any other region.
Masaka Residents Paid Highest for Goods and Services in 201931 Dec 2019, 17:19 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: Masaka prices uganda bureau of statistics
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.