In short
In June, the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aheng wrote to the Masaka District Chairperson asking them to secure at least two acres of land close to the regional referral hospital on which government would construct a Regional Heart Centre.
Masaka Residents Storm Mayor's Office over Looming Eviction11 Sep 2018, 07:45 Comments 216 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: residents storm masaka mayor godfrey kayemba masaka mayor looming eviction masaka hospital land construction of heart centre for masaka region district wants to secure land ordering squatters off lcv chairman jude mbabaali masaka district
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.