Masaka Residents Storm Mayor's Office over Looming Eviction

11 Sep 2018, 07:45 Comments 216 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Updates
some of the residents that stormed Masaka Mayor's office to protest eviction .JPG Sylvia Nakkazi

some of the residents that stormed Masaka Mayor's office to protest eviction .JPG

In June, the Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aheng wrote to the Masaka District Chairperson asking them to secure at least two acres of land close to the regional referral hospital on which government would construct a Regional Heart Centre.

 

