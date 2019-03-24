Christopher Kisekka
Masaka Road Scouring from Underneath- Engineers

24 Mar 2019 Lukaya, Uganda
UNRA staff are still investigation the likely cause of the hole but they highly supect that the road is scouring from underneath

In short
Although the sunken area was assumed to bare a culvert which was thought to have been washed away or damaged, engineers at the end scene who have excavated within the hole and sideways note that have failed to trace the culverts.

 

