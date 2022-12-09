Ezekiel Ssekweyama
12:10

Masaka Sand, Clay Miners Irked By New License Fees

9 Dec 2022, 12:04 Comments 104 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Business and finance Interview
Youth mining sand in a wetland in Masaka, artisanal miners in Masaka are opposed to new Taxes imposed on them

Youth mining sand in a wetland in Masaka, artisanal miners in Masaka are opposed to new Taxes imposed on them

In short
According to the Mining and Mineral Act 2021, the government took over the rights of ownership of all high and low-value minerals that are being exploited for commercial purposes.

 

Tagged with: Artisanal Sand and Clay miners new taxes for artisanal miners th Mines and Minerals Act 2021
Mentioned: Masaka District Local Government

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.