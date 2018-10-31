Fahad Jjingo
Masaka Authorities Worried Over New Wave Of Motorcycle Thefts

31 Oct 2018 Masaka, Uganda
In short
According to Ssentongo, they have already registered 3 cases of motorcycle thefts in Masaka and Kyotera district involving the use of chloroform. He says the robbers pose as travelers and in the middle of their journey volunteer to give the riders eats laced with chloroform.

 

