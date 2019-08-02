Masaka Streetlights Disconnected after Museveni’s Visit

In short
The municipal authorities hastily switched on all streetlights prior to the president’s visit. But the glow did not last, invoking angry reactions from the residents, and the business community. Today, the streets are dark and seemingly isolated.
Masaka Streetlights Disconnected after Museveni’s Visit2 Aug 2019, 09:47 Comments 118 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
Tagged with: High power tariffs Masaka Business community angry Masaka Municipality Street-lighting project Masaka Streets return to darkness
