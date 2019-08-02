Ezekiel Ssekweyama
09:53

Masaka Streetlights Disconnected after Museveni’s Visit

2 Aug 2019, 09:47 Comments 118 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
A section on Dark Masaka town

A section on Dark Masaka town

In short
The municipal authorities hastily switched on all streetlights prior to the president’s visit. But the glow did not last, invoking angry reactions from the residents, and the business community. Today, the streets are dark and seemingly isolated.

 

Tagged with: High power tariffs Masaka Business community angry Masaka Municipality Street-lighting project Masaka Streets return to darkness
Mentioned: masaka municipal council ministry of energy and mineral development (memd)

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.