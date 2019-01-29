Fahad Jjingo
Masaka Short of Teachers Ahead of New School Term

29 Jan 2019, 10:45 Comments 174 Views Masaka, Uganda Education Analysis

He says that masaka district has105 schools with only 1015 teachers out of the 1120 required teachers which he says that affects education service delivery in the district.

 

