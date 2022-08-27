Masaka Targets Adolescent Interventions as District Registers New HIV infection Among Teenagers

In short
The Masaka district HIV status report for 2021 indicates that out of 359 new persons enrolled in HIV treatment and care, 17 emerged to be new infections among adolescent girls between the ages of 15 to 19 years old.
Doctor Faith Nakiyimba Masaka District Health Officer mooting for youth centered HIV prevention and management intervention
