In short
Abed Bwanika, the Member of Parliament for Kimanyia-Kabonera City Division says that the Ministry of Health should deploy mobile laboratory equipment to provide rapid testing services on the suspected cases, for effective coordination and timely response.
Masaka Taskforce Demands On-Site Ebola Testing Equipment
4 Nov 2022
In short
MINISTRY OF HEALTH Masaka City Ebola Taskforce
