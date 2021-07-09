Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Masaka Vendors Protest Delays to Complete UGX 18B Market

The Incomplete Masaka Market Structure, which the vendors want to occupy in its current form.

In short
Frank Tumwebaze, the Chairperson on Masaka Market Vendors Cooperative says that the failure by the contractors to complete and hand over the market has frustrated vendors, who are tired of operating in open space.

 

