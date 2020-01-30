Masaka Village Chairpersons in Trouble for Alleged Misuse of Stamps

In short
Nakkubulwa, who denies having entered any transaction, says she was shocked recently to see strange people claiming ownership of her plot with a sales agreement endorsed by the village chairperson.
Masaka Village Chairpersons in Trouble for Alleged Misuse of Stamps30 Jan 2020, 20:05 Comments 89 Views Masaka, Uganda Local government Politics Crime Interview
