The Masindi patient is one of the two people who tested positive to COVID-19 on Saturday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 85 in the country. The other patient who tested positive is a 35-year old Kenyan male driver who entered the country through the Busia border.
Masindi COVID-19 Patient Transferred to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital
3 May 2020
