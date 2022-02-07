Masindi DHO Arrested over Alleged Abuse of Office

In short
According to Masindi RDC Rose Kirabira Kobusinge, the DHO is being accused of among other things, failure to account for public resources, unauthorized use of government resources, making false statements, insubordination, disregard or breach of laws, regulations and procedures causing loss of funds to the government, failure to supervise staff, refusal to comply with lawful instructions and above all failure to comply with performance management requirements.
Masindi DHO Arrested over Alleged Abuse of Office7 Feb 2022, 18:44 Comments 123 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
