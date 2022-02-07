Okello Emmanuel
18:55

Masindi DHO Arrested over Alleged Abuse of Office

7 Feb 2022, 18:44 Comments 123 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Updates
Masindi Central Police Station where the DHO is being detained.

Masindi Central Police Station where the DHO is being detained.

In short
According to Masindi RDC Rose Kirabira Kobusinge, the DHO is being accused of among other things, failure to account for public resources, unauthorized use of government resources, making false statements, insubordination, disregard or breach of laws, regulations and procedures causing loss of funds to the government, failure to supervise staff, refusal to comply with lawful instructions and above all failure to comply with performance management requirements.

 

Tagged with: Abuse of office DHO

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.