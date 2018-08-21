In short
Samuel Odongo, the Masindi District Police Commander told Uganda Radio Network that Kaganda, while armed with a bow and arrow, attacked Godfrey Magezi, the Masindi District Planner and ordered him to surrender all his possessions at the time or else be shot dead.
Masindi District Planner Robbed With Bow and Arrow
