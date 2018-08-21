Emmanuel Okello
19:07

Masindi District Planner Robbed With Bow and Arrow

21 Aug 2018, 19:07 Comments 133 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Report

Samuel Odongo, the Masindi District Police Commander told Uganda Radio Network that Kaganda, while armed with a bow and arrow, attacked Godfrey Magezi, the Masindi District Planner and ordered him to surrender all his possessions at the time or else be shot dead.

 

