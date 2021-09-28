Masindi Health Officials Investigating Sale of COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates

In short
According to Dr. Musinguzi, such people are frustrating the fight against COVID-19 warning that they may become a burden to the sector in future when they get severe disease after failing to get vaccinated.
Masindi Health Officials Investigating Sale of COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates28 Sep 2021, 12:38 Comments 140 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Updates
Masindi Hospital COVID-19 Quarantine Center. Health officials in the district are accused of selling COVID-19 Certificates to Non-Vaccinated persons.
In short
Tagged with: Health workers sale of COVID-19 Certificates
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.