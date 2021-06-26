Masindi Hospital Health Workers End Week-Long Strike

In short
The health workers said they couldn't continue handling patients especially those diagnosed with the deadly COVID-19 pandemic without Personal Protective equipment-PPE, because this exposed them to a greater risk of contracting the disease. The situation left many patients admitted at the health facility puzzled with no one to attend to them.
Masindi Hospital Health Workers End Week-Long Strike26 Jun 2021, 15:20 Comments 199 Views Masindi, Uganda Health Updates
