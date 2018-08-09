Masindi Moves to Promote Tourism Sites

In short
There are several tourist attraction sites in the district but are undeveloped and not known to tourists. They include the Kings Palace in Kihande cell Masindi town, Muro holly hill in Bwijanga Sub County, Sir Samuel Baker monument in Kijura cell and the existing tombs in Budongo Sub County.
Masindi Moves to Promote Tourism Sites9 Aug 2018, 17:45 Comments 131 Views Tourism Report
In short
Tagged with: tourism attractin sites tourists
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.