In short
Built between1943 and 1945 by the Polish refugees, the church still serves the local community. The church is said to have been renovated by Polish students in 2010. There are 44 graves of polish refugees who died of different ailments in the graveyard near the church compound.
Masindi Residents Enjoy Contributions Made by Polish Refugees Top story4 Sep 2021, 12:52 Comments 262 Views Masindi, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
St Mary Nyabyeya Catholic Church that was constructed and left behind by the polish refugees.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
