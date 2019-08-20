Okello Emmanuel
08:13

Masindi Sugar Cane Farmers to Get Fully Fledged Service Center

20 Aug 2019, 08:00 Comments 142 Views Misc Updates

In short
According to Gen. Saleh, the service center that will be equipped with among other things 40 tractors, sugarcane harvesting machines, training facility for tractor operators, post-harvest handlers, fertilizers and ICT lab, will be established at Kihonda agricultural demonstration farm in Pakanyi sub county.

 

