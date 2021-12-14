Kato Joseph
19:47

Masqueraders Return UGX 3B Stolen from Teacher's Revolving Fund

14 Dec 2021, 19:43 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Twine

Twine

In short
According to Twine, when the government availed the money, some unscrupulous individuals rushed to set up 42 Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs), which they used to obtain the money fraudulently.

 

Tagged with: Gulu Integrated Teachers’ Sacco, Iganga Based Teachers’ Sacco, Kigulu Integrated Teachers Sacco, Kasese Municipal Teachers’ Sacco, Entebbe Municipal Teachers’ Sacco, Mpigi Teachers’ Sacco, Gomba Teachers’ Sacco, Kiruhura Teachers’ Sacco, Wak

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.