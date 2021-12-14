In short
According to Twine, when the government availed the money, some unscrupulous individuals rushed to set up 42 Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs), which they used to obtain the money fraudulently.
Masqueraders Return UGX 3B Stolen from Teacher's Revolving Fund14 Dec 2021, 19:43 Comments 83 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Gulu Integrated Teachers’ Sacco, Iganga Based Teachers’ Sacco, Kigulu Integrated Teachers Sacco, Kasese Municipal Teachers’ Sacco, Entebbe Municipal Teachers’ Sacco, Mpigi Teachers’ Sacco, Gomba Teachers’ Sacco, Kiruhura Teachers’ Sacco, Wak
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.