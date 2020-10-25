Basaija Idd
Mass Cholera Vaccination Kicks Off in Kasese

VHTs are vital in implementing health programmes such as immunisation. Beatrice Nyangoma

The exercise will target 350,000 people in 16 sub counties which include Isango, Lake Katwe, Maliba, Kisinga, Luhibira town council, Bwera, Karusandara, Bulembia, among others.

 

