Mastercard Contributes UGX 3.6B Towards Restoration of Ivory Tower

25 Sep 2020, 21:23 Comments 64 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Burnt Makerere University Main Building.

In short
Mastercard Foundation contributes 3.7 billion shillings towards the restoration of the iconic Makerere Main building that was gutted fire last weekend sending a shock to the students, alumni, and the entire country.

 

