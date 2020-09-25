In short
Mastercard Foundation contributes 3.7 billion shillings towards the restoration of the iconic Makerere Main building that was gutted fire last weekend sending a shock to the students, alumni, and the entire country.
Mastercard Contributes UGX 3.6B Towards Restoration of Ivory Tower
25 Sep 2020
