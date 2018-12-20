Mastercard Foundation Lifts Suspension on Mak Scholarship Admission

In short
Makerere University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, says that MasterCard was contented with how the institution handled concrens that triggered the suspension of the scholarship. One of the critical issues raised by the foundation was sexual harassment at the university.
Mastercard Foundation Lifts Suspension on Mak Scholarship Admission20 Dec 2018, 12:02 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Prof Sylvia Tamale chaired a committee that reviewed the university sexual harassment policy Login to license this image from 1$.
