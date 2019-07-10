In short
When the farmers have produced, they feed information into the platform which can be seen by the market buyer who would ultimately contact them. The agents offer a price and if a farmer accepts, they transfer funds through mobile money and bank transfers, before they can pick the produce.
MasterCard Platform to Link Farmers to Buyers10 Jul 2019, 19:32 Kampala, Uganda
