Matany Hospital Loses Medical kits to Gunshot Patients

Dr. John Bosco Nsubuga, the medical superintendent of St. Kizito hospital Matany, says that they have lost eight External Fix Setter machines to patients. Nsubuga said gunshot wounds always take about three weeks to heal but due to limited space in the hospital, they are forced to release patients who return home with some medical kits.
Matany Hospital Loses Medical kits to Gunshot Patients3 Oct 2022, 07:26 Comments 143 Views Napak District, Uganda Business and finance Health Report
