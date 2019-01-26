Mateke: We Will Work With DRC to Defeat Rebels

In short
DRC is a vast country with a lot of mineral resources especially abundant deposits of copper, gold, cobalt, uranium, Colton and oil among others. However, the country has been at the center of various wars, which have led to death of hundreds of people.
Mateke: We Will Work With DRC to Defeat Rebels26 Jan 2019, 18:29 Comments 113 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: adf m23 rebels uganda to cooperate with drc new government in drc peace and security in drc
Mentioned: m23 rebels drc congo government of uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.