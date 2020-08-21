In short
The health workers are part of 17 people who tested positive for the contagion today in Kitgum district according to results released from the Central Public Health Laboratory [CPHL]. Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech told URN in an interview on Friday that the positive cases are all contacts of a confirmed positive case from Lamwo district.
Maternity Home Closed After Eight Staff Test Positive for COVID-19
A medic takes swab samples from a woman who voluntarily turned up for covid-19 testing at Kitgum General Hospital. Photo By Julius Ocungi
