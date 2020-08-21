Julius Ocungi
Maternity Home Closed After Eight Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

21 Aug 2020 Kitgum, Uganda
A medic takes swab samples from a woman who voluntarily turned up for covid-19 testing at Kitgum General Hospital. Photo By Julius Ocungi

A medic takes swab samples from a woman who voluntarily turned up for covid-19 testing at Kitgum General Hospital. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short
The health workers are part of 17 people who tested positive for the contagion today in Kitgum district according to results released from the Central Public Health Laboratory [CPHL]. Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech told URN in an interview on Friday that the positive cases are all contacts of a confirmed positive case from Lamwo district.

 

