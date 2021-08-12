Nebert Rugadya
12:28

Mathuki's 100 Days As East African Community Secretary General

12 Aug 2021, 12:21 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Business and finance Updates
Peter Mathuki assumed Office 100 days ago

Peter Mathuki assumed Office 100 days ago

In short
The Kenyan business executive came in as the bloc was grappling with several issues, including inadequate staffing in most of the departments, quarrels among partner states and trade disruptions, tariff and non-tariff barriers, among others.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.