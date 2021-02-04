Matthias Walukagga Wins Kyengera Town Council LCIII Chairperson Seat

In short

Walukagga who contested on a NUP ticket polled 17133 votes followed by Geoffrey Ssebagala of the NRM party with 5,882 votes, Adrian Sseryazi an independent scored 1,371 votes in the third place while Democratic party –DP David Muweera got 1245 votes in the fourth position while FDC’s Sulaiman Ddumba Seriso polled 199 votes.