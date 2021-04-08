Ezekiel Ssekweyama
08:24

Mawogola County Head, Five Others Charged for Trespass

8 Apr 2021, 08:09 Comments 234 Views Sembabule, Uganda Court Local government Report

In short
On Wednesday, Sserwadda and five others appeared before Sembabule Grade One Magistrate Maurice Ezra Eduru and were charged for trespassing on a disputed piece of land and destruction of property.

 

Tagged with: Buganda Kingdom Land Buganda representative charged in court Mawogola County Land dispute
Mentioned: Sembabule Chief Magistrates Court

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.