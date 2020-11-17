Mugisha James
11:27

Mayambala Cancels Long Distance Campaigns, Opts for Talk Shows

17 Nov 2020, 11:26 Comments 324 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Presidential Race Updates
Mayambala taking selfie with his supporters on one of his campaigns

Mayambala taking selfie with his supporters on one of his campaigns

In short
According to Mayambala, he has opted to spend much of his time on radio and television talk shows and interviews in Kampala to disseminate his message to voters across the country.

 

Tagged with: Independent Candidate Willy Mayambala
Mentioned: Mayambala Willy

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.