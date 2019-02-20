Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Mayors' Alliance Proposes Compulsory HIV Testing for Men

Some members of the Alliance of Mayors and Municipal Leaders on HIV/AIDs in Africa-(AMICAAL) Uganda chapter in a group photo after a review meeting in Masaka.

In short
The urban council leaders under the umbrella Alliance of Mayors and Municipal Leaders on HIV/AIDs in Africa-AMICAAL-Uganda chapter made the suggestion in Masaka district on Wednesday, during a meeting convened to take stock of the progress in campaigns against HIV.

 

