Mayors' Alliance Proposes Compulsory HIV Testing for Men

In short
The urban council leaders under the umbrella Alliance of Mayors and Municipal Leaders on HIV/AIDs in Africa-AMICAAL-Uganda chapter made the suggestion in Masaka district on Wednesday, during a meeting convened to take stock of the progress in campaigns against HIV.
Mayors' Alliance Proposes Compulsory HIV Testing for Men20 Feb 2019, 20:53 Comments 132 Views Masaka, Uganda Health Local government Report
Some members of the Alliance of Mayors and Municipal Leaders on HIV/AIDs in Africa-(AMICAAL) Uganda chapter in a group photo after a review meeting in Masaka.jpg
